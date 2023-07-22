Pavement on TM Nair Bridge needs immediate mending

July 22, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

For the pedestrian, an experience of the pavement on TM Nair Bridge (which comes under Greater Chennai Corporation’s watch), the one on the southern side, begins and ends on the same note. On both ends they need to sidestep the pavement. If one set foot on the pavement from its Egmore side, they would find the extreme end of it only marginally less chewed than a shoe in the jaws of a restless pup. If the trip on shank’s mare begins from the side linking to Poonamallee High Road, the pedestrian has to first take a few steps on the carriageway, as a signpost and a lamp post hog the pavement, which is considerably narrow at this point,

What lies between these ends will keep pedestrians walking on a pavement, but not on a level ground. The pavement had been opened up for what appears to be cable-laying work. The cut portion, now closed, is as tell-tale as a horizontal scar on a chest subjected to an open heart surgery.

In places, the concrete has created jutting edges that can trip pedestrians. The pavement clearly needs to be relaid.

In one place, plants have grown on the pavement and a tree on the slope has spread its branches into the pavement. To avoid running into this greenery, a pedestrian might step on to the carriageway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The northern side

Little things can reveal much, and laxity in small matters can underline neglect of Brobingdagnian proportions.

The pedestrian pavement on the northern side of TM Nair bridge scores a decent score on walkability. Over the entire course of this walkway, pedestrians need not break their step and tip-toe on to the carriageway, something they would be forced to do, currently, at the corresponding northern-side pavement at the neighbouring Gandhi-Irwin bridge.

The pavement on the northern side of TM Nair Bride however betrays a colour of neglect — fern-green, probably good to the eye for those who love Nature in any form, but pathetically out of place. In the crevices on the borders of the walkway, nature has lodged tufts of grass. In a couple of places, the grass does not stay confined to the edges.

In conclusion, the pavement on the northern side also needs work, but considerably less than what its southern counterpart does.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT