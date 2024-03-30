GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pavement lining urban forest in Taramani needs attention

March 30, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
 

  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

An expansive Southern Railway-owned space fronting the Taramani MRTS station has been turned into an urban forest and a butterfly forest. Of a massive scale, the exercise promises a dense patch of greenery in the near future when the saplings would sniff their way towards the skies.

An external reality, lying outside these forests, however mars the picture. The pavement lining the urban greening space on one side has dangerous gaps — slabs missing, carted aside or testing the depth of the drain having fallen inside. The pavement conceals a drain system, and peering into a gap one finds a deep collection of water staring back at them. It is well-hoofed pavement, one used by MRTS commuters.

The pavement is on a road where the entrance to Dr. Ambedkar Law College is located. Besides, a massive Tangedco cable-laying work is currently going on the other side of the road, increasing the pedestrian footfall on this pavement. These factors compound the danger from the gaping holes. This pavement is known for its toothless grin, and the issue is as old and worn-out as the pavement itself. From time to time, the pavement has sported these gaps, but now, with an urban forest on the side capturing people’s attention, the odds of a careless pedestrian taking their eyes off the pavement and slipping into a gap have increased.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.