Pavement dweller knocked down

A 47-year-old woman was knocked down by a motorcycle while she was crossing Rajaji Salai at Parry's Corner on Thursday. She was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where she died. The victim was identified as Bhavani, 47, a pavement dweller on Rajaji Salai.

The traffic police nabbed the man who was driving the bike. He was identified as Dineshkumar from Minjur and he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of accident, the police said. He was booked under 304 ii (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and remanded in judicial custody.