Pavement along Ranjith Road at Kotturpuram in a shambles

June 21, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Today, Ranjith Road is an uneven surface with an apology of a pavement. Located a few steps from the premises of the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation sub-station, only a short span of handrail is left which indicates the pavement’s past glory as a safe space for persons with disabilities and pedestrians.

Tangedco had initiated work along the road about three months ago, when the pavement and a portion of the road were dug up. The power utility completed its work two weeks ago and the pavement and the dug up portion of the road have not been restored.

“My primary concern is regarding the safety of pedestrians and students who have to deal with traffic and there seems to be no consideration for users,” says Mohan Menon, who lives in front of the substation.

Subhashini Raja, a member of the Nawab Gardens’ Residents Welfare Association, points out that the extension of Ranjith Road has not been relayed in eight years.

“Wheelchair users have to take care to ensure that they don’t collide with oncoming vehicles while navigating the bumps”, says Ummul Khair, coordinator, Disability Legislation Unit.

Vidya Sagar, an organisation that provides disability services and support, is located on Ranjith Road, meaning there are a number of wheelchair users who have to take that stretch every day. The councillor of the area, K.R. Kathir Murugan, says the civic body has been slow to act.

The Greater Chennai Corporation assistant engineer concerned says the road will be restored in 20 days as administrative sanction has been given.

However, regarding the pavement, the civic body is awaiting No-Objection Certificate from Tangedco to proceed with the work. Efforts are on to get funds under the Namakku Naame Thittam for the restoration of the pavement.

