Pattas sought to families living on poromboke land

CHENNAI

05 February 2022 23:48 IST

Federation opposes eviction of families in areas such as Avvai Nagar

The Federation for Urban Habitat - Land Rights, an umbrella group of a number of organisations, has released a set of demands regarding housing for urban poor to all political parties and the ruling DMK, in particular, ahead of the upcoming urban local bodies election.

Among the key demands were the demand to issue pattas to the families occupying unobjectionable poramboke lands instead of evicting them. It said those residing in objectionable poramboke lands must be provided land in alternative locations as per the government order issued in the year 2019.

Objecting to the eviction of people from areas such as Avvai Nagar in Kolathur and Bethel Nagar on the East Coast Road by stating that they were occupying waterways, the federation demanded a comprehensive report on the present status of all waterbodies and encroachments in the city.

It appealed to the government to respect the demands of those residing in older Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements to not increase the population density in their localities by constructing high-rise buildings after demolishing the existing ones.

The organisation demanded that none of the families residing near the Buckingham Canal must be evicted and relocated outside the city as part of the eco-restoration project of the canal. “They should be provided alternative houses within the 5-km radius of their present place of residence. No families should be moved to the resettlement site at Perumbakkam anymore,” it said.

It urged the government to give up the project to construct a business centre at Foreshore Estate and instead use the land to provide housing for fishing communities.

The federation said it was planning a campaign on February 12 (Saturday) in different places in the city to highlight the demands.