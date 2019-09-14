Patrol vehicles to remove hoardings, banners in Chennai

In the wake of Madras High Court pulling up the Greater Chennai Corporation and city police for failing act on illegal hoardings that claimed the life of Subasri, the civic body on Saturday announced that three-patrol vehicles will be launched in the city from Saturday to remove banners.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by G. Prakash, Chennai Corporation Commissioner on Saturday. According to officials, the Greater Chennai Corporation is split into three regions and each will have one patrol vehicle with a dedicated helpline. This will be done in coordination with the Chennai City Police.

Residents of North region – comprising areas like Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram can lodge complaints at 9445190205. Those living in Central region like Thiru Vika Nagar , Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam can call 9445190698. Residents of South region including Valsaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, Adyar and Sholinganallur can call 944519 4802.

Once residents lodge a complaint on the number, corporation and police officials will rush to the spot, take a picture and video of the hoarding and remove it. A criminal case will be registered against those who install the banners.

According to corporation officials, the erection of hoardings and banners has been banned in the city and meetings have been held multiple times with political parties and printing press association. “It was also communicated to them that installation of hoardings will attract a jail term of one year or ₹5,000 fine or both. The trading licence of the printing press will be cancelled and the unit will sealed under the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act,” said an official.

Officials claim that from December 2018 till date a total of 3,964 hoardings have been removed and 245 cases have been filed.