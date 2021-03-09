Patrol team catches fleeing thief
He was going on a bike with the booty
A police head constable and a constable chased and caught a 25-year-old man who tried to escape after stealing over ₹4.60 lakh from a house in Madhavaram on Monday.
According to the police, a patrol team was doing the rounds near Thanikachalam Nagar in Madhavaram when they stopped a motorcyclist.
Head constable Sridhar and constable Suresh tried to question him but the culprit fled the spot.
The policemen nabbed him after a chase. He was identified as Sudhakar of Vellore. He had stolen cash from the house of Fabian, who runs a call centre. A two-wheeler, three mobile phones and watches were recovered from him.
House-owner alerted
The police went to Mr. Fabian’s house and informed him about the burglary.
A complaint was filed, and Sudhakar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
He has cases in Vellore and Kodungaiyur, the police added.