Patna boy wins ‘For Your Eyes Only’ quiz

Do you know about leeches were being used to treat glaucoma patients and that sharks have eyes very similar to those of humans and their eyes have been used for corneal transplants?
Some schoolchildren, who took part in the two day online quiz titled “For your eyes only”, jointly conducted by the Rotary Rajan Eye Bank and Rajan Eye Care Hospital on Sunday, knew all of this.
The quiz was for schoolchildren from classes 6 to 12. The event saw over 1,000 registrations from all across India. The preliminary round was held on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.
Prateek from Army Public School at Danapur in Patna, was the winner of the quiz. Gurukesav from Ology Tech School, Chennai, was the runner-up and Sabarish S. from Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, was the second runner up. Top 11 qualifiers will get gift vouchers worth ₹10,000 and e-certificates.
Mohan Rajan, Chairman, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, shared his experience by giving snippets at regular intervals and conducted one round of the quiz. He congratulated the participants for their enthusiasm. Sujatha Mohan, Executive Medical Director of the hospital, was present. X Quiz was the knowledge partner.
