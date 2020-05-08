Patients at COVID-19 care centres to get better quality food

Greater Chennai Corporation special nodal officer J. Radhakrishnan on Friday directed officials to supply better quality food and adequate drinking water to people who were admitted to COVID-19 care centres.

Over 750 asymptomatic patients were shifted from hospitals to the care centres. According to a press release, those admitted to the centres such as the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, demanded additional quantity of food and drinking water.

Mr. Radhakrishnan inspected the Chennai Trade Centre following reports of protest by inmates. As many as 306 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 were shifted from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to the Nandambakkam care centre.

On Friday, Mr. Radhakrishnan visited the centre and listened to their grievances.

He directed officials to supply better quantity food and drinking water. He also inspected the toilet facilities at care centres in various parts of the city.

In the past few days, patients have been shifted from tertiary care hospitals to care centres such as Loyola College, D.G. Vaishnav College and Velammal Engineering College.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also inspected the work on development of new care centres on Friday. The civic body has managed to set up care centres for 4,000 patients so far.

Corporation officials said they have started work on developing COVID-19 care centres for at least 50,000 patients. With a rise in number of positive cases in many areas, civic officials have started talks with more educational institutions to convert them into care centres.