Patient with bicuspid valve undergoes transcatheter aortic valve implantation

Accurate Neo 2, a newly-designed valve with open frames, was used in procedure

Doctors of Apollo Hospitals performed a transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) using a valve – Accurate Neo 2 – on a 67-year-old patient with a rare bicuspid valve.

According to a press release, the Accurate Neo valve’s design features open frames, which allows easy access to heart blood vessels and supra annular leaflets, facilitating better performance and haemodynamics. The valve is more suitable for younger patients as it provides better access and allows for future interventions, if needed.

The patient had severe aortic valve stenosis, which resulted in a 30% reduction in the heart’s pumping function. She was brought to Apollo Hospitals and assessed by senior interventional cardiologist G. Sengottuvelu and his team. They planned for an elective TAVI. The patient was in a special category as she had a bicuspid aortic valve – she only two leaflets by birth, while normally, a person has three. Her condition deteriorated over the years to severe aortic valve narrowing.

Dr. Sengottuvelu and his team performed the TAVI with the newly-launched valve. He said the new valve started functioning normally, and the patient’s heart function improved. The valve has been shown to have a long-term haemodynamic function and durability and was designed with the future in mind, he said.