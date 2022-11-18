Patient undergoes minimally invasive procedure for spine fracture at KMC

November 18, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Chennai

This was done for the first time at a government hospital

The Hindu Bureau

At the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, a 40-year-old woman underwent a Percutaneous Balloon Kyphoplasty, a minimally invasive procedure, for a spine fracture.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the woman, an agricultural labourer from Gummidipoondi, was admitted in the Department of Neurosurgery. She had a fall after which she experienced severe back pain and difficulty in walking. On evaluation, she was diagnosed with lumbar spine fracture at L1 level.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

Following this, she underwent an advanced treatment – Percutaneous Balloon Kyphoplasty. This was done for the first time at a government hospital under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This was a day care procedure. Conventionally, patients have to be in bed for three months but this procedure did away with that and it could also be performed in elderly persons with osteoporotic bone. Post-operation, she was able to walk without pain. She was mobilised the next day of the surgery. The cost of surgery was ₹3 lakh and was covered under CMCHIS.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US