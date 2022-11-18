Patient undergoes minimally invasive procedure for spine fracture at KMC

November 18, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Chennai

At the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, a 40-year-old woman underwent a Percutaneous Balloon Kyphoplasty, a minimally invasive procedure, for a spine fracture.

According to a press release, the woman, an agricultural labourer from Gummidipoondi, was admitted in the Department of Neurosurgery. She had a fall after which she experienced severe back pain and difficulty in walking. On evaluation, she was diagnosed with lumbar spine fracture at L1 level.

Following this, she underwent an advanced treatment – Percutaneous Balloon Kyphoplasty. This was done for the first time at a government hospital under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), the release said.

This was a day care procedure. Conventionally, patients have to be in bed for three months but this procedure did away with that and it could also be performed in elderly persons with osteoporotic bone. Post-operation, she was able to walk without pain. She was mobilised the next day of the surgery. The cost of surgery was ₹3 lakh and was covered under CMCHIS.