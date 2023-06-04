Pathways amidst lush greenery along the waterways to get more space, facilities

June 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation will create more facilities for walkers and joggers along waterways amidst greenery on the river banks.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the planting of native trees along the Cooum and the Adyar river banks and the walkways planned.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari, who coordinates with various agencies for the tree planting drive and development of parks and walkways, said the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) has developed 12.7 km of walkways on either side of the Adyar in the southern parts of the city. After the development of walkways, the number of walkers and joggers in such green spaces had increased, she said.

“In the GCC zones, the CRRT has proposed 21.9 km of new walkways this year. Greenery has been developed in an area of 63,400 sq. m. for a length of 12.7 km on both sides of the Adyar,” said Ms. Ari.

Green spaces with walkways and facilities for jogging and walking are expected to be developed in more areas along waterways ahead of the northeast monsoon this year.

Feedback from walkers

On Sunday, the MAWS Secretary inspected all CRRT plantations from Kotturpuram MRTS to Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar bridge.

“A large number of walkers and joggers were coming in the morning. So he wanted to get feedback from them about the maintenance. There was only one toilet. So, he ordered more facilities, including urinals,” she said.

“There is a hockey playfield near the Kotturpuram park along the Adyar river. We have been asked to construct restrooms for players. We will improve the hockey field. GCC will maintain registers for recording grievances of residents in all parks,” she said.

Residents can call helpline 1913 to register grievances regarding parks, green spaces, walkways and facilities for walkers and joggers in the city. During the interaction, the walkers urged the civic agencies to prevent flow of sewage in the waterways.

The GCC will conduct hold meeting with stakeholders to convince residents along the waterways to agree to resettlement and relocation, before development of the additional greenery. “Some residents along the Adyar and the Cooum have been resisting resettlement. We are trying to convince them,” said an official.

Livelihood issue

Former councillor S. Mangala Raj said the government should ensure that its schemes did not affect the livelihood of poor residents.

“Some stretches of walkways along the waterways may not be safe. More security personnel should be posted and surveillance improved. But the poor residents should not be disturbed by such projects,” he said.

J. John, councillor of Ward No. 84 in Ambattur zone, said residents in his zone did not have space for walking and jogging. “We need to develop walkways from Padi signal to Aavin in Korattur along East Avenue and Central Avenue,” he added.