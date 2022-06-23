Pathway to be built for people with disabilities at Marina beach
The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday launched the construction of a pathway for people with disabilities at the Marina beach.
The pathway was initially supposed to be laid behind the Gandhi statue, but will now be built on the beach in front of the Vivekananda House. The GCC usually builds a temporary pathway on the city’s beaches to mark the World Disability Day on the city’s beaches. Several activists, members of the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA), and various stakeholders had been demanding a permanent pathway and welcomed the start of its construction at the Marina beach.
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru had announced that a similar accessible pathway would be constructed at the Elliot’s beach as well.
