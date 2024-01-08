GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patchwork can be done for Mugaliwakkam Main Road: Greater Chennai Corporation

There have been continuous showers, due to which road laying could not be initiated. Even now, the IMD has predicted rains. If work is initiated now, the roads are bound to get damaged. So, road work will be initiated when the rains stop completely, says Chief Engineer

January 08, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to continuous work and rains, Mugaliwakkam Main Road is to be given only temporary patchwork by Greater Chennai Corporation.

This is after Preethi Ramadoss, a PhD scholar of Anna University, took to X (formerly Twitter), claiming, “When will Mugalivakkam main road be rectified? It’s now more than 2.5 years of pure hell. We need a proper answer from Greater Chennai Corporation to make you accountable for the deadline you gave us! Please tell us. [sic].”

Works have been taken up on the road in Ward 151 under Zone 11 of the Greater Chennai Corporation back-to-back, and hence being dug up often, making it muddy and nearly impossible to walk, residents have been complaining on social media platforms since 2022.

Pedestrians and motorists equally suffer due to the unfinished roads and repeated works, the locals claimed. A few people mentioned that the roads laid wear off only a month after being paved. Notably, this was one of the areas that faced inundation during Cyclone Michaung in December.

According to Chief Engineer (General) S. Rajendiran, the deadline of October 2023 reportedly set by Additional Chief Secretary and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan, can be applied if the conditions are normal. “Their drainage pipelines and connections have not been changed here for 25 years. Further, no direct water supply connection was provided. This work is being undertaken by other departments now. These have to be completed.”

Ms. Ramadoss also added screenshots of the petition she had allegedly filed to the Chief Minister’s cell on January 6.

“Further, the city saw continuous showers, due to which road laying could not be initiated. Even now, the IMD [Indian Meteorological Department] has predicted rains in the upcoming days. If we initiate work now, the roads are bound to get damaged. So, when the rains have stopped completely, laying will start. A date cannot be set as of now,” he said.

Temporary Wet Mix Macadam (WMM) or Bituminous Macadam (BM) can be laid considering people’s convenience, Mr. Rajendiran stated.

