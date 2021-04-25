Pastor, three others held under POCSO Act

CHENNAI

25 April 2021 01:15 IST

The All-Women Police arrested four persons, including a church pastor, for allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl.

The police said the complainant was a 40-year-old woman working in television in Hyderabad. She left her daughter at her sister’s house in Saligramam. The complaint alleged that the girl was sexually harassed by the pastor when they took her to him under the pretext of exorcism.

The police identified the accused as Shakinashan, 38, her husband John Jesli, 40, their relative, Claro and Henry, 38, the pastor.

A special team of police personnel led by the police inspector Amutha apprehended the four who were hiding in a farmhouse in Tindivanam and brought them to the city. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.