ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Kancheepuram

Published - July 04, 2024 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The complaint was taken up based on a petition submitted by the village residents of Venkatesa Palayam to the Chief Minister’s special cell

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old church pastor was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, under provisions of the POCSO Act by the Kancheepuram All Women Police, for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Kancheepuram police district said the girl was studying at the CSI Church High School. As her mother had died due to health issues, the teenager was staying on the church premises. On January 1 this year, the pastor, S. Devairakkam, sexually harassed the girl.

Based on a petition submitted by the village residents of Venkatesa Palayam to the Chief Minister’s special cell for investigation, an inquiry was carried out by the Kancheepuram Child Protection Committee and based on its recommendation, the pastor was arrested.  

The accused person was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress: 1098)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US