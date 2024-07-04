Pastor arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Kancheepuram

A 54-year-old church pastor was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, under provisions of the POCSO Act by the Kancheepuram All Women Police, for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl.

A senior official of the Kancheepuram police district said the girl was studying at the CSI Church High School. As her mother had died due to health issues, the teenager was staying on the church premises. On January 1 this year, the pastor, S. Devairakkam, sexually harassed the girl.

Based on a petition submitted by the village residents of Venkatesa Palayam to the Chief Minister’s special cell for investigation, an inquiry was carried out by the Kancheepuram Child Protection Committee and based on its recommendation, the pastor was arrested.

The accused person was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress: 1098)