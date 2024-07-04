GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pastor arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Kancheepuram

The complaint was taken up based on a petition submitted by the village residents of Venkatesa Palayam to the Chief Minister’s special cell

Published - July 04, 2024 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old church pastor was arrested on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, under provisions of the POCSO Act by the Kancheepuram All Women Police, for sexually harassing a 14-year-old girl. 

A senior official of the Kancheepuram police district said the girl was studying at the CSI Church High School. As her mother had died due to health issues, the teenager was staying on the church premises. On January 1 this year, the pastor, S. Devairakkam, sexually harassed the girl.

Based on a petition submitted by the village residents of Venkatesa Palayam to the Chief Minister’s special cell for investigation, an inquiry was carried out by the Kancheepuram Child Protection Committee and based on its recommendation, the pastor was arrested.  

The accused person was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress: 1098)

Related Topics

Chennai / sexual assault & rape / police / arrest / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.