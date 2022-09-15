Chennai

Pastor arrested for rape of minor girl

The All Women Police, Mamallapuram, has arrested a 58-year-old pastor on charges of raping a minor girl and impregnating her.

The police said the offender was identified as Charles, 58, and was running a home for children in Vayalur. The accused allegedly raped the girl and impregnated her. She was delivered of a baby in 2021. He took them to a woman in Thirumangalam and left them with her. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police.

The All Women Police, Mamallapuram, booked a case under the POCSO Act. The police had launched a search. Following secret information, a special team nabbed him at a hotel in Koyambedu and remanded him in judicial custody. The police sources said his son was an accused in the case.


