Pastor arrested for harassing woman

Special prayer session turns traumatic for the victim

The Avadi Tank Factory police have arrested a 53-year-old pastor for sexually assaulting a woman while conducting a special prayer to bring prosperity to her husband in business.

The name of the accused was given as Scott David, 53, of New Colony, Morai, who runs a prayer house at Thirumurthy Nagar near Avadi. He was acquainted with a 48-year-old woman during Sunday prayer services.

Trusting the pastor, she disclosed all the shortcomings of her husband and sought solutions. He conducted a couple of special prayer meetings at her house on the pretext of bringing prosperity to her family. On his invitation, the woman went alone to the premises of the accused at Thirumurthy Nagar for a special prayer.

While conducting the prayer separately, he misbehaved with her. She pushed him away and ran away from the prayer house.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Avadi Tank Factory police. On her complaint, the police registered a case under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Scott David was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Interrogation revealed that the accused had committed a similar offence in the past, said the police.