Passport Seva Portal to be down for 3 days from August 29 due to maintenance

The Passport Seva Portal will not be available for three days from Thursday, August 29, due to maintenance. The portal will be down from 8 p.m. on August 29 to 6 a.m. on September 2. All appointments on August 30 stand cancelled, and applicants who have obtained confirmed appointments for the day will be intimated via SMS regarding the changes. The general inquiry walk-in counter at Main Office, Rayala Towers, fourth floor, Anna Salai, will also remain closed on August 30, according to a press release.

