Passport seva kendras to work on November 5

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 22:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to accommodate the increasing demand for police clearance certificate (PCC), the Passport Seva Kendras under the jurisdiction of Regional Passport Office, Chennai (Saligramam, Aminjikarai, Tambaram and Puducherry) will function on November 5, Saturday and will accept PCC applications. According to a press release, over 1400 PCC appointments have been proposed to be handled under this special campaign in all the four passport seva kendras. Public are hereby advised to make use of this opportunity, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app