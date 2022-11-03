Chennai

Passport seva kendras to work on November 5

In a bid to accommodate the increasing demand for police clearance certificate (PCC), the Passport Seva Kendras under the jurisdiction of Regional Passport Office, Chennai (Saligramam, Aminjikarai, Tambaram and Puducherry) will function on November 5, Saturday and will accept PCC applications. According to a press release, over 1400 PCC appointments have been proposed to be handled under this special campaign in all the four passport seva kendras. Public are hereby advised to make use of this opportunity, the release said.


