The passport seva project portal (www.passportindia.gov.in) will not be available for passport applicants from 8 p.m. on September 20, Friday, to 6 a.m. on September 23, Monday, owing to technical maintenance.

A press release from the Chennai Regional Passport Office, asked applicants to visit the portal after the scheduled maintenance for appointments/queries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.