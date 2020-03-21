Passport office to only handle urgent cases

The Regional Passport Office here and all Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office PSKs will be handling appointments of only those who have emergencies, from March 23 to April 3.
The offices will not be functioning in full capacity.
In a statement, Ashok Babu, Regional Passport Officer, requested all those who have scheduled appointments for this period to reschedule them to a date after April 3. The statement added that the rescheduling could be done for free, any number of times, until the situation normalised.
The release added that social distancing was key to prevent COVID-19. People with symptoms of flu, cough, cold and breathing difficulties were asked not to visit passport offices.
The statement said that people could contact the following numbers for enquiries, call: 044-28513639, 044-28513640.
