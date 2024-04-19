Passport forgery scam unearthed: six Bangladeshi nationals arrested in two days by Chennai police

April 19, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Fake Passport Investigation Wing of Greater Chennai City Police has arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who produced Indian passports at Chennai International airports in the last two days.

All of them had obtained Indian passports fraudulently based on Aadhar cards obtained here over the years. They used the Indian passports and had flown to Dubai, Kuwait or Malaysia for work as well.

On the night of April 16, one male passenger who claimed to be ‘Sabbir Ali’ holding an Indian Passport turned up at Anna International Airport, Chennai for flying out to Kuwait. The officers at Immigration Counter in Departure Terminal scrutinised his passport and found that he was a Bangladeshi national and his original name was ‘Tamim Hossain’.

He was further questioned by the officers and during interrogation, he confessed that he had managed to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhar Card, Voter Identity Card fraudulently with the help of agents.

Police investigation revealed that Tamim Hossain had crossed the border in 2016 using Bangladeshi documents and settled in West Bengal for sometime. Later he obtained an Aadhar card and Voter Identity card with the help of middlemen and also got an Indian passport using those documents. In 2018, he went to Kuwait using the Indian Passport and returned after working as a conservancy staff. He was nabbed when he attempted to leave for Kuwait again, said police.

The same night, two more passengers were intercepted at the Immigration counter on suspicion when they flew down from Kuala Lumpur. On arrival from Malaysia, one of them claimed that he was Raju Barman and presented an Indian passport.

On scrutiny of his passport and further interaction, officials found that he was a Bangladeshi national and his original name was Sumon Shandra Sarman, 28. Another passenger produced the passport claiming that he was Subrata Rai from West Bengal. The officers at Immigration counter found his original name to be Subrat Chandra Karmaker after questioning.

Another passenger, one Mohammed Mijanur Islam, 38 of Rajshahi division, Bangladesh was arrested in the airport for attempting to travel Bangladesh using afraudulently obtained Indian passport in the name of Mejanur Rahman Abul Kashim by suppressing information about his nationality and original credentials by submitting forged documents.

Further investigation revealed that he had entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border in 2005 then he obtained Indian Aadhar card fraudulently and also based on that he obtained Indian Passport by suppressing his Bangladesh Nationality. Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi couple - Burman, 31 and Subradha, 26 were nabbed when they produced Indian passports at the airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night.

The Fake Passport Wing of the Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police has booked cases against them under the provisions of the Passports Act 1967 and Indian Penal Code based on complaints from the Immigration Officer, Bureau of Immigration. Chennai International Airport. They were produced before Judicial Magistrate Court-I, Alandur.

“Further investigation is on to find out the motive of them and the source where they had obtained the Aadhar card and other identity cards,” a police officer said.

