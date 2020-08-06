Chennai

Passport cases to be resolved via video calls

To facilitate processing of pending passport applications in urgent cases, video call facility through Skype can be availed.

In view of COVID-19, the public inquiry counters at the Regional Passport Office, Chennai, will remain closed till further notice.

Applicants can contact officials on any working day from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the Skype User Id — Regional Passport Office Chennai. For general queries, call 1800 258 1800 or mail rpo.chennai@mea.gov.in

