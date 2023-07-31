Passport applicants asked to complete DigiLocker process

July 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNA

Chennai Regional Passport Officer S. Koventhan has advised applicants to complete DigiLocker process during online submission of application.

According to a press release, the applicants during online submission of application are advised to complete the “DigiLocker” process of uploading the required supporting documents to minimise the overall processing time and seamless verification of documents at PSKs/POPSKs. Applicants would not be required to carry the original documents at the PSKs/POPSKs provided the same is uploaded through DigiLocker.

The Ministry has enhanced the acceptance of “Aadhaar document” through DigiLocker during online submission of applications in the portal. Applicants are advised to complete the “DigiLocker upload” document process in the portal, in case “Aadhaar” is submitted as one of the documents for proof of Address/DoB. For more information about uploading of Aadhaar through DigiLocker, please visit the following URLs: https://youtu.be/M9xPGDVHib8

