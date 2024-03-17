Passing through Pantheon Road signal is a nightmare in the evening

March 17, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

For several working professionals with offices in and around Egmore and Anna Salai, there is a simple rule for the commute back home: avoid the Pantheon Road traffic light between 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

If this means leaving for home a little later, then that is preferable to navigating the chaos around this busy signal.

Connecting the junction at Pantheon Road and Ethiraj Salai on a stretch that houses the Co-optex showroom, the Government Museum, a bus stop, commercial complexes, residential buildings, and just nearby, a popular school and a five-star hotel, this signal is never free of vehicles, but commuters say that the evening peak hours can be terrible, easily adding an additional 30 minutes to a journey.

The road is also impossible to cross when it is busy, as there is no pedestrian crossing either at that traffic light or the one ahead.

“It gets really busy in the evenings, and it is very hard to cross. This is a problem we face every day. The two-wheelers, especially, speed through this point,” says a resident, who has to cross the stretch every day to get home. The traffic piles up, points out P. Tamilarasan, who works at one of the many fabric shops that line Pantheon Lane, because vehicles can move in three directions: right towards Ethiraj Salai, straight over the flyover, and left below the flyover. But there is no lane discipline maintained. The traffic police have attempted to bring in some measure of order by placing barricades at the side of the flyover to ensure that vehicles that want to go below it stay on one side of the barricades, but Mr. Tamilarasan says this arrangement has not worked out.

“Every week, there are at least four minor accidents here, because of two-wheelers crashing into the barricades,” he says.

The other issue, residents say, is the illegal U-turns made by vehicles at the traffic light: vehicles coming from the direction of the flyover are not allowed to make a U-turn at the traffic light — a signboard at the signal makes this clear — but this is constantly flouted, not just by two-wheelers but also by cars, adding to the chaos and snarls.

Two-wheelers also frequently use the road margins to get a little way ahead, making it hazardous for pedestrians getting off buses, or walking on the stretch.

A former resident of Egmore says the traffic from College Road into Pantheon Road and vehicles proceeding from Ethiraj Salai on to the road are often allowed in simultaneously, making for a crush, since most vehicles then try to move in other directions. “There are always traffic police personnel posted on this stretch, but the illegal U-turns are never stopped, nor are the road rule violations. There is never a safe place to cross, as the road is never free of vehicles and the police make no attempts to stop vehicles to allow for crossings, leaving pedestrians stranded.”