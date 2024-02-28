ADVERTISEMENT

Passing out parade of DSPs and SIs held at Police Academy 

February 28, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The new recruits should completely realise that police duty is a service to the public and discharge their duty honestly, says Chief Minister in a video message

The Hindu Bureau

Passing out parade of 19 directly-recruited Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and 429 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) of Police was held at Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamanchery on Wednesday. 

Delivering a video message, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said the new recruits should fully realise that police duty is a service to the public and discharge their duty honestly. He urged them to talk in a consoling manner to the people who come to the police station with grievances and heed them duly. They should strengthen the interface between the police and the public, he said. 

Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal delivered a special address and also distributed trophies, prizes and medals to officers who passed out. Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters S.Davidson Devasirvatham and other senior police officers were present on the occasion. 

Among 19 DSP trainees who completed one-year basic training, 13 hold engineering degrees. Of the 429 SI cadets, 175 are engineering graduates. The 52-week in-house training provided the trainees with comprehensive legal knowledge, scientific investigative skills, modernised and computerised State police techniques. Additionally, trainees received regular outdoor parade training, a 10-day session in forest areas for training in mountaineering, swimming, driving, martial arts, yoga and bandobust duties.

