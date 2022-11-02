Passengers struggle as parking lots of a few Chennai Metro stations are flooded

Chennai Metro Rail commuters struggled to enter some stations as a few parking lots were waterlogged because of heavy showers in the city over the past couple of days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parking lot at St. Thomas Mount Metro Rail station was flooded and many passengers had to walk through water to cross this space and enter the concourse area (where tickets are issued).

Some passengers took pictures and posted them on Twitter about the difficulty they faced owing to the waterlogging in the parking area. One of the commuters, Navin, posted: “@cmrlofficial this is the condition of St.Thomas Mount Metro Station today at 10.30. Parking has been closed since waterlogging inside is more than that of the road. The situation is the same as it was last year. Can’t even sustain 1 day rain. Poor.”

Sources said there was some flooding in the parking lots of a few other stations in the phase 1 extension project too like Tiruvottiyur and Tollgate.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), while the water was pumped out at Tiruvottiyur and Tollgate Metro Rail stations, the work is still in progress at St. Thomas Mount station. “Five 40 HP pumps have been employed on the station premises and the water is being cleared. We will finish the work at the earliest,” an official said.

Officials earlier said they have kept many high capacity pumps on standby to drain out water in stations across the phase 1 project and phase 1 extension whose total length is 54 km.

No car parking

Passengers will no longer be able to park cars at the Chennai Airport Metro Rail station as the facility is being discontinued, according to a press release.

“For administrative reasons, four-wheeler parking facility at the Airport Metro station has bene discontinued from November 1,” the release said. Those who have availed the vehicle pass alone will be allowed to park till the passes expire.