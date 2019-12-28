Passengers stage protest at CMBT

A 40-year-old passenger was injured when he was hit by a bus in Koyambedu, sparking protests inside the terminus over inadequate buses to places like Tiruchi and Kumbakonam early on Friday.

According to the police, Selvaraj, of Perambalur, fell while trying to board a bus and was injured.

The accident triggered a protest that lasted over an hour and the protesters relented only after additional buses were arranged.