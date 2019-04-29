Passengers scared of parking vehicles at Velachery station

Commuters find it unsafe to park their vehicles at the MRTS Velachery railway station because of the absence of parking contractors.

The railway station is a transit hub accessed by commuters using two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

On a daily basis, on an average, 2,500 to 3,000 vehicles are parked at the station yard.

The demand for parking space made the railway authorities to even open a second parking yard on the south side, which also is used to the full capacity. However, the commuters face a recurring problem. Whenever a parking contract comes to end, there is no smooth transition, commuters complain.

T. Ramkumar, a resident of Mettu Street, Velachery, complained that there were no parking contractors on both sides of the railway station for several months. “Though the parking is free now, the safety of the vehicles is not guaranteed,” he says.

Regular commuters complain that several two-wheelers and bicycles have been stolen from the parking yards.

The commuters had made representations to the railway authorities but no action had been taken.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said they appoint parking contractor through tender system. In Velachery and a few other important stations, including Tambaram, Thiruvanmiyur and Thirumayilai, the bidders refrain from participating in the tender citing high cost. The railways was also losing revenue, he added.

Plea for CCTV cameras

However, commuters ask why the railways could not operate the parking yard on its own.

Till they resolve the issue, the railway authorities can at least install CCTV cameras in the parking yards to keep the vehicles safe, they point out.