Passengers protest at New Washermenpet Metro station

Officials of the Chennai Metro Rail say that an investigation into the incident is under way. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

They alleged that the train doors closed as they were entering and injured two persons

A bunch of passengers protested at the New Washermenpet Metro station on Saturday alleging that the doors closed as they were entering, resulting in injury.

This resulted in eight Chennai Metro Rail trips getting slightly delayed.

Around 9.20 p.m., a group of eight passengers took a train from the High Court Metro station. They alleged that the train’s doors closed as they were entering it, thus injuring two members of the group. They disembarked at the New Washermenpet Metro station around 9.30 p.m. and demanded that action be taken against the train operator and marched towards the driver’s cabin.

Since the station employees could not handle the situation, the police were informed and a few personnel arrived at the Metro station to handle the passengers. “One of the passengers also threw steel stands on the track,” a police source said.

Chennai Metro Rail sources said the passengers were not hurt, and they walked into the train before the door was completely shut. “We also heard that a train operator was slapped by a passenger for closing the door, but we are still investigating. We will get a clearer picture only after the investigation is complete. The train doors have sensors and usually close only after 20-25 seconds,” a source said.

A police complaint has been filed with regard to the incident.