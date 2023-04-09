Passengers of Vande Bharat to get swanky train travel experience

April 09, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Chennai

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express is set to give passengers a close approximation to a flight journey.

The train, which has an aerodynamic shape, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Central Station here on Saturday.

The train has a total of eight coaches, with seven AC chair cars and one executive class coach. A select group of presspersons, who were taken on the train until Katpadi as part of the inaugural run, experienced its swanky interiors with amenities including cushioned swivel seats in the executive chair car, a mini pantry, hygienic toilets of Indian and western types, footrest, trays and water bottle-holders. Seat handles have Braille letters to assist visually challenged persons. Equipped with a Train Collision Avoidance system, ‘Kavach’, the train will run at a speed of 130 km/hour, without the usual jerks that passengers are used to.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train has several new features — four platform side cameras, including rear view cameras, four emergency lights in every coach as a back-up in case of electricity failure, a 32-inch passenger information system in each coach, and better heat ventilation and air-conditioning control that uses higher efficiency compressor with ultra violet lamp for germ-free air supply.

The train also comes with an enhanced fire detection system, based on Aerosol fire suppression system, in all coaches.