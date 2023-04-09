HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passengers of Vande Bharat to get swanky train travel experience

April 09, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express is set to give passengers a close approximation to a flight journey.

The train, which has an aerodynamic shape, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Central Station here on Saturday.

The train has a total of eight coaches, with seven AC chair cars and one executive class coach. A select group of presspersons, who were taken on the train until Katpadi as part of the inaugural run, experienced its swanky interiors with amenities including cushioned swivel seats in the executive chair car, a mini pantry, hygienic toilets of Indian and western types, footrest, trays and water bottle-holders. Seat handles have Braille letters to assist visually challenged persons. Equipped with a Train Collision Avoidance system, ‘Kavach’, the train will run at a speed of 130 km/hour, without the usual jerks that passengers are used to.

The train has several new features — four platform side cameras, including rear view cameras, four emergency lights in every coach as a back-up in case of electricity failure, a 32-inch passenger information system in each coach, and better heat ventilation and air-conditioning control that uses higher efficiency compressor with ultra violet lamp for germ-free air supply.

The train also comes with an enhanced fire detection system, based on Aerosol fire suppression system, in all coaches.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.