Data | How the State Express Transport Corporation operates

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), formed in 1975, is a separate Corporation for operating long distance express services connecting all the district headquarters, with Chennai as the main headquarter, and adjoining states like Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Kerala and Pudhucherry. It was initially under the erstwhile Tamil Nadu State Transport Department. This Corporation is operating AC sleeper buses, non-ac sleeper buses, AC sleeper seater buses, AC seater buses, deluxe buses, ultra deluxe buses and ultra deluxe with toilet buses.

1. There are 22 depots and a total fleet of 1,078 buses as on February 28, 2023, as per the Transport Department’s policy note.

2. The Corporation’s operational area encompasses Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states with a total of 251 routes, including 112 inter-state routes and 139 intra-state routes.

3. The Corporation’s total personnel strength is 4,626.

4. In the ongoing FY 2023-24, the average passengers per day (including local holiday season) is 63,381 so far and total number of passengers up till September is 1,15,98,643.

5. The highest numbers of average daily passengers (76,471) and total number of passengers in a year (2,79,11,759) were both noted in the FY 2009-2010.

6. The lowest was in FY2020-2021 (average in a day - 43,728 & total in a year was 89,20,575) when there was a nationwide lockdown announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation ran 1,160 buses.

