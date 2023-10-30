ADVERTISEMENT

Data | How the State Express Transport Corporation operates

October 30, 2023 03:10 am | Updated October 29, 2023 10:20 pm IST

SETC operates 2,206 services including 1,124 A-type AC and 1,027 mofussil buses across T.N.

R. Aishwaryaa

SETC buses parked at CMBT, at Puratchi Thalaivar DR MGR bus terminus, Koyambedu, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), formed in 1975, is a separate Corporation for operating long distance express services connecting all the district headquarters, with Chennai as the main headquarter, and adjoining states like Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Kerala and Pudhucherry. It was initially under the erstwhile Tamil Nadu State Transport Department. This Corporation is operating AC sleeper buses, non-ac sleeper buses, AC sleeper seater buses, AC seater buses, deluxe buses, ultra deluxe buses and ultra deluxe with toilet buses.

1. There are 22 depots and a total fleet of 1,078 buses as on February 28, 2023, as per the Transport Department’s policy note.

2. The Corporation’s operational area encompasses Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states with a total of 251 routes, including 112 inter-state routes and 139 intra-state routes.

3. The Corporation’s total personnel strength is 4,626.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. In the ongoing FY 2023-24, the average passengers per day (including local holiday season) is 63,381 so far and total number of passengers up till September is 1,15,98,643.

5.  The highest numbers of average daily passengers (76,471) and total number of passengers in a year (2,79,11,759) were both noted in the FY 2009-2010.

6.  The lowest was in FY2020-2021 (average in a day - 43,728 & total in a year was 89,20,575) when there was a nationwide lockdown announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation ran 1,160 buses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

road transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US