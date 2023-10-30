HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Data | How the State Express Transport Corporation operates

SETC operates 2,206 services including 1,124 A-type AC and 1,027 mofussil buses across T.N.

October 30, 2023 03:10 am | Updated 03:10 am IST

R. Aishwaryaa
SETC buses parked at CMBT, at Puratchi Thalaivar DR MGR bus terminus, Koyambedu, in Chennai on Saturday.

SETC buses parked at CMBT, at Puratchi Thalaivar DR MGR bus terminus, Koyambedu, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), formed in 1975, is a separate Corporation for operating long distance express services connecting all the district headquarters, with Chennai as the main headquarter, and adjoining states like Andhra Pradesh Karnataka, Kerala and Pudhucherry. It was initially under the erstwhile Tamil Nadu State Transport Department. This Corporation is operating AC sleeper buses, non-ac sleeper buses, AC sleeper seater buses, AC seater buses, deluxe buses, ultra deluxe buses and ultra deluxe with toilet buses.

1. There are 22 depots and a total fleet of 1,078 buses as on February 28, 2023, as per the Transport Department’s policy note.

2. The Corporation’s operational area encompasses Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states with a total of 251 routes, including 112 inter-state routes and 139 intra-state routes.

3. The Corporation’s total personnel strength is 4,626.

4. In the ongoing FY 2023-24, the average passengers per day (including local holiday season) is 63,381 so far and total number of passengers up till September is 1,15,98,643.

5.  The highest numbers of average daily passengers (76,471) and total number of passengers in a year (2,79,11,759) were both noted in the FY 2009-2010.

6.  The lowest was in FY2020-2021 (average in a day - 43,728 & total in a year was 89,20,575) when there was a nationwide lockdown announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation ran 1,160 buses.

Related stories

Related Topics

road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.