Passengers made to hop platforms for boarding mail, express trains in Tambaram railway station

Despite the Southern Railway announcing the Tambaram railway station as the third railway terminal for the city, passengers are still complaining about its poor amenities, with those using mail and express trains being the worst affected.

R. Pandiaraja, a regular commuter at the Tambaram railway station, said the Southern Railway had been operating a number of mail and express trains from the station after the announcement. But passengers of long-distance trains are facing difficulties in boarding the trains operated from Egmore as the platforms are changed regularly, and these changes are not announced properly.

Citing the experience of a passenger who had booked a ticket in the Tambaram-Kochuveli train which was scheduled to leave at 9.40 p.m. on Thursday, he said a large number of passengers were waiting on platform 6 expecting the train, but at 9.25 p.m., an announcement was made that the train would reach platform 8 at 9.40 p.m. As passengers rushed to the platform, a few minutes later, again an announcement was made that the Kamban Express would arrive on platform 8 and the Kochuveli Express on platform 7.

This caused confusion and put the senior citizens and those carrying heavy luggage to severe hardship as they had to move from platform 8 to 7. The passengers have been complaining about the confusion caused by the sudden change in the platforms effected regularly by the station officials.

A senior official of Chennai railway division said action has been initiated against the official of the railway station for causing confusion and inconvenience to passengers.

Meanwhile, social activists in Tambaram have also complained about the inordinate delay in the redevelopment of the railway station into a terminal. Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of Chitlapakkam, had sought details of the redevelopment initiative, which was announced in 2019, through the Right to Information Act. In the reply he received from the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA), it was mentioned that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) itself has not been readied.

