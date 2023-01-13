ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers lament growing menace of community dogs at Chennai airport, seek quick action from AAI

January 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many have taken to the social media to vent their ire; AAI officials say they are looking at relocating the canines and have taken steps to sterilise and vaccinate the animals in association with the Blue Cross and the municipal authorities

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers say the dogs are often seen roaming near both departure and arrival areas of both terminals at Chennai airport. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Community dogs outside the domestic and international terminals of the Chennai airport is putting off many passengers.

The passengers say the dogs are often seen roaming near both departure and arrival areas of both terminals and sometimes occupy visitors’ chairs.

C.V. Krishnan, who recently visited the airport, said he spotted at least three or four community dogs. “These dogs disturb public near food stalls on the city side of the terminals. The authorities have to deploy a team to get rid of the dogs. I see this as a safety issue which needs to be addressed at the earliest. We all want a better airport for the city,” he said.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they had begun taking steps as per the animal welfare board guidelines. “We understand that passengers are disgruntled with this problem and we have tied up with Blue Cross and municipal authorities to give anti-rabies vaccine and for sterilisation as well. We are looking to relocate the dogs according to the guidelines,” an official said.

Many passengers tagged the AAI on Twitter flagging this issue. Anaaz, a passenger, posted: “Dear @aaichnairport @JM_Scindia Please help renovate the Chennai international arrival area as soon as possible. All metro cities are upgraded quickly except Chennai. See the scenes here, street dogs are welcoming the international guests. Some kids were afraid of it. The roofs are not cleaned too.”

