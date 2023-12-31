Passengers concerned about last-mile connectivity at Kilambakkam bus terminus

December 31, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

While the opening of Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam and the subsequent shifting of a section of operations of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) to the new facility will help bring down congestion in Koyambedu, passengers may be facing a new problem.

Long-distance passengers from the southern parts of the State are worried about the cost they will have to incur to reach the city from the new bus terminus, which is located quite a distance away from the central areas and also lacks a suburban train facility.

On Sunday, 300 SETC buses, which were operated on Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, and bound for Tiruchi and Madurai from Koyambedu, were shifted to the Kilambakkam bus terminus. After Pongal, a section of buses of the remaining five State Transport Corporations will also be shifted to the new facility.

As part of providing last-mile connectivity, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will operate nearly 4,100 trips from the Kilambakkam bus terminus to Tambaram, Guindy, and Koyambedu.

At the same time, commuters from the city, who will be boarding buses at Kilambakkam, also fear that they would have to pay a lot more to reach the terminus. Apart from wondering if there will be any revision in the fares of long-distance buses, passengers are also complaining about the luggage they will be carrying and the extra charges they have to bear for travelling in MTC buses.

Anis Meeran, a resident of Tiruvallur who regularly travels to Tirunelveli via GST Road, said the passengers who get down at the Kilambakkam bus terminus would have to shell out a lot of money in autorickshaw or commercial taxi fares in order to reach their destinations in the interior parts of Chennai, which would equal the bus fare spent for travelling from Tirunelveli.

A senior official said they would definitely rework the fares for buses that would be stopped at Kilambakkam instead of Koyambedu in the future.

