Passengers at the Chennai airport now have the option to catch up on sleep between transit flights

The facility is located in the Chennai Airport Metro station

Now, transit passengers who travel through the Chennai airport can opt for a ‘stay’ option to provide them with some much-needed rest between flights. Located close to the airport terminals, the facility also offers overnight stays.

The rest area is located inside the Chennai Airport Metro station, which is about a 10-minute walk from both the domestic and international terminals. While a single occupancy room will cost a passenger ₹2,000 (sans GST), a double room will set them back by ₹2,500 (sans GST). Those who wish to stay for a couple of hours can also rent a room. With 20 rooms, there is about 80% occupancy these days, many of them being online bookings.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said many transit passengers were either those from other cities here to catch an international flight or those who arrive from abroad to head to another district. “These passengers sometimes have to stay put for over six to 12 hours. While some may choose to walk around the terminals, most want to rest,” an official said.

However, the lack of signage and advertising about such a facility for passengers has been a major shortcoming. Putting up signs at terminals and airline helpdesks can help publicise the facility. Sources said those who stay in the facility come mostly through recommendations from airlines or AAI staff.