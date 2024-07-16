Passengers at Chennai Central suffer at the hands of auto drivers

The moment the long-distance trains arrive and the weary passengers step out of Chennai Central Railway Station in the early hours, they would be mobbed by a gang of autorickshaw drivers. The drivers push the passengers to take their autorickshaws, giving them very little time to talk about the fare for the ride. Any newcomer to the city will be confused, and regular passengers who are used to it will quickly avoid them. The century-old building has had several changes, but the inconvenience to the passengers continues.

Rahul Suresh, a passenger from Alappuzha, Kerala, says, “Once I reached Chennai Central in the early hours. At least five autorickshaw drivers surrounded me and dragged me here and there. Literally, they forced me to get into an auto and take the ride. Without any other option, I travelled in the auto. I had to pay ₹100 to reach my hotel, which was just one kilometre away on the opposite side of the station.”

A. Sridharan, a resident of Alwarpet, says, “If you are able to come out from the station towards the Metro Rail station, there will be no issue. Otherwise, if one comes with luggage and without a personal vehicle, one has to land in a maze of autorickshaw drivers and will have to pay whatever they demand.”

Absence of monitoring

Most of the long-distance trains arrive between 3.45 a.m. and 7 a.m. or 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Not many local buses are available till 5.30 a.m. Weary passengers carrying their luggage are often stranded at the station; they have to get taxis or depend upon autorickshaws to reach their destinations. During these busy hours, there is no monitoring of pickup or drop of passengers, parking, and vehicle flow outside the station. The first-time visitors are being fleeced by autorickshaw drivers, though a prepaid auto service functions on the premises.

The drivers who are not attached to the system approach passengers at the entrance of the building as they walk out and offer rides, charging over and above the prepaid rate. Moreover, only 50-odd autorickshaws are in the prepaid system.

A. Naina Masilamani, a member of the Zonal Rail Users’ Consultative Committee, asks who allowed so many autorickshaws inside the station. “The prepaid auto system is not functioning effectively, and it causes more inconvenience to passengers.”

No pick-and-drop point

There is no demarcated pick-and-drop point for cabs on the premises. As many people come in their own cars at peak hours, it leads to traffic congestion near the station from Stanley Bridge.

“It is not possible to accommodate all cars at the entrance of the building at a time. The space is the same ever since the station was established. At least 4-5 lakh people are visiting the station daily. We are facing too many difficulties since all are coming at the same time and moreover, the people who use rental cars often abandon or park their cars near the pick-and-drop point. We had to remove them,” says a senior officer of the Railway Protection Force.

K.L. Balasubramanian, an office-bearer of the R.K. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, says, “Those who are travelling on the early trains like Vande Bharat come in their cars. The cars which are going into the station premises don’t move at all from Poonamallee High Road. Invariably, one needs more time to go into the station. Even if you go by taxi, it can’t go in and drop you. This needs to be streamlined because it affects a lot of passengers, in particular senior citizens.”

Often, the vehicles from Pallavan Salai and Stanley Bridge are piling on either side of Poonamallee High Road because a large number of commuters walk into the road without bothering about the policemen on duty, though pedestrians are not allowed to cross the road. Only a small number of pedestrians use the subway to cross the road towards Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Moreover, there are no visible signboards to lead the passengers to the subway. Even the subway connecting Park Station above the Metro Rail station is dirty.

At peak hours, autorickshaws are being parked from the subway to the station entrance on Wall Tax Road. Traffic policemen are also seen stopping the vehicles for checking near the row of autorickshaws which occupy the parking space. Also, double parking of autorickshaws is allowed near the entrance of the station on Wall Tax Road. There is no signboard to show the way from the station entrance to the paid parking lot opposite the Moore Market Complex or two-wheeler parking lot behind the complex.

A new plan will soon be implemented shortly to reduce congestion at the Chennai Central by extending the parking space near the entrance, according to RPF officials.

Cases booked

B. Ramakrishna, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Southern Railway, says, “‘No parking’ boards and ‘Drop and Go’ boards are erected. We are conducting regular drives under Section 159 of the Railways Act (disobedience of drivers or conductors of vehicles to directions of railway servant) and in last three months, the number of cases has increased. We have inspected all these locations and discussed the plans for improvement. We have made a lot of plans that are yet to be implemented because it involves the Metro Rail station entrance too.”

More places for parking have been identified and they will be put to use after discussions with Metro Rail officials, he says.

“Soon, you will also find many barricades. We are going to earmark locations for the autorickshaws. To prevent haphazard parking, we are going to erect barricades. If they park autorickshaws outside the barricades, cases will be registered against the violators and fines will be imposed. As of now, there are no barricades, we are a little soft on the people. Once barricades are erected, we will take stringent action against the violators,” Mr. Ramakrishna says.

He says wrong-side driving/wrong entry from the Moore Market Complex towards Wall Tax Road will be prevented to reduce congestion.

“We are taking steps and will take a little time to implement them. The focus will be on autorickshaws and streamlining of vehicles at the entry and exit points. Our personnel are regularly monitoring the vehicles coming from Wall Tax Road. The road is a bit congested at peak hours. We have instructed our personnel to regulate the movement of vehicles at the entry point,” he says.