Passengers arriving at city airport asked to book COVID test slots online

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 00:39 IST

Facility available for passengers from 11 ‘at risk’ countries

The Chennai airport has advised all passengers arriving from countries categorised as “at risk” to book in advance their slots online for Rapid PCR and RT-PCR test.

A senior airport official said incoming passengers had been unable to book in advance slots for Rapid PCR as well as RT-PCR test because of a glitch in the booking site.

The issue has been fixed and the passengers coming from the 11 “at risk” countries can book their slot online to save themselves a waiting time of two or three hours for screening. This would help in ensuring physical distancing and prevent overcrowding at the terminal, he said.

The airport authorities plan to popularise the online booking mode before the full-fledged international flight services were resumed from December 15.

Regarding the Rapid PCR testing for passengers departing the city to other countries, the airport authorities pointed out that at present only United Arab Emirates (UAE) insisted on negative report of Rapid PCR test for which the online booking facility had been enabled.