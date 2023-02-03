HamberMenu
Passenger with USD amounting to ₹65 lakh detained at Chennai’s Egmore railway station

Railway Protection Force officials said the man was trying to board an express train on Thursday night without a valid ticket; his shoulder bag was scanned and the currency found; he has been handed over to the Enforcement Directorate for further action

February 03, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The money was found in the man’s shoulder bag when it was scanned. Photograph used for representational purposes only

​The ​Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Chennai Egmore railway station detained a person carrying a large amount of United States dollars without any valid documents, when he tried to board an express train on Thursday night. The man was detained and handed him over to the Enforcement Directorate for further action. 

A senior official of the RPF, said Constable T. Elayaraja was on duty at the platform of the railway station, when he noticed a person with a shoulder bag hurriedly trying to board the Pandian Express train. The constable stopped the man and asked for his train ticket. When the man informed him that he did not have a valid train ticket, the constable detained him and put the shoulder bag through the baggage scanner. The bag was found to contain a bundle wrapped in polythene, taped up. When the bundle was opened, U.S. dollar notes, equivalent to approximately ₹65 lakh were found.

The RPF team held an inquiry and said the man was identified as S. Jameel Ahamed, a resident of Hidayath Nagar in Tennur near Tiruchi.

