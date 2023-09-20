HamberMenu
Passenger tries to open emergency exit door on New Delhi-Chennai flight

September 20, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger tried to open the emergency exit door cover on a New Delhi-Chennai flight on Tuesday night. The passenger was later handed over to the local authorities here on the arrival of the flight.

The passenger, who was on the IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Chennai, attempted to open the emergency exit door cover before takeoff, the airline said in a statement.

“As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the passenger was declared unruly by the crew and was handed over to the local authorities on arrival,” the statement said. The airline said that there was no compromise on safety.

