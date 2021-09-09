Passenger traffic surge leads to chaos at airport

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 00:15 IST

AAI officials blame it on bunching of flights and say they have urged airlines to rework the schedule to avoid it

A chaotic scene greets hundreds of international passengers when they arrive at the Chennai airport.

After standing in long queues for testing and immigration clearance, they have to put up with overcrowding in violation of physical distancing norms as soon as they enter the terminal.

C.L. Narasimhan, who arrived from the U.S. via Dubai, blamed lack of planning and coordination. He said the authorities should improve and scale up the arrangements to handle international traffic.

Advertising

Advertising

“I waited for more than an hour to get tested, despite booking the slot online; after waiting in one queue, the staff told me that I have to stand in a different queue. We felt clueless. There should either be better signages or more staff guiding the passengers,” he said.

Visalakshmi, another passenger, said hundreds of passengers stand close to one another violating physical distancing norms.

She said there should be a monitoring mechanism to ensure that everyone followed the COVID-19 standard operating procedure.

A similar situation prevails at the departure hall in the domestic terminal where physical distancing norms were thrown to the winds, sources said.

Bunching of flights

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they had reviewed the situation and were taking urgent steps to rectify it.

“We have spoken to the immigration authorities and asked them to add more counters so that the waiting time of passengers is reduced.”

“Crowding occurs sometimes, especially in the international terminal, because of bunching of flights wherein quite a few flights arrive at the same time; we have spoken to the airlines to alter their flight schedule to ensure that this doesn’t happen,” an official said.

Sources said unless the terminal’s capacity is increased, it would be difficult to implement physical distancing norms as the passenger traffic had been rising continuously after the lockdown norms were relaxed.