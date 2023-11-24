ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger on suburban train murdered by commuter in Athipattu Pudhu Nagar railway station

November 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

A senior officer of the Government Railway Police said a petty fight ensued between two passengers leading to the murder

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 44-year-old passenger on board a suburban train was murdered by another commuter at Athipattu Pudhu Nagar railway station on November 24.

A senior officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said a petty fight ensued between two passengers, Ravinder and Murali in the suburban train proceeding from Gummidipoondi to Moore Market complex suburban railway station. Mr. Ravinder murdered Murali, with a knife at around noon.

Both commuters were travelling in the second rake of the suburban train when the incident happened. Even as the commuters tried to rescue Murali and send him in an ambulance he was declared dead.

The other passengers on the train apprehended the accused and handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel who in turn informed about the incident to the Royapuram Government Railway Police about the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the victim was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for post mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US