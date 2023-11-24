HamberMenu
Passenger on suburban train murdered by commuter in Athipattu Pudhu Nagar railway station

A senior officer of the Government Railway Police said a petty fight ensued between two passengers leading to the murder

November 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 44-year-old passenger on board a suburban train was murdered by another commuter at Athipattu Pudhu Nagar railway station on November 24.

A senior officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said a petty fight ensued between two passengers, Ravinder and Murali in the suburban train proceeding from Gummidipoondi to Moore Market complex suburban railway station. Mr. Ravinder murdered Murali, with a knife at around noon.

Both commuters were travelling in the second rake of the suburban train when the incident happened. Even as the commuters tried to rescue Murali and send him in an ambulance he was declared dead.

The other passengers on the train apprehended the accused and handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel who in turn informed about the incident to the Royapuram Government Railway Police about the case.

The body of the victim was sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for post mortem.

