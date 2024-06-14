ADVERTISEMENT

Passenger from Kerala arrested at Chennai Central railway station for smuggling ganja on train

Published - June 14, 2024 03:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said 20 kg of ganja was found on the passenger, who was on board the Howrah Mail

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police arrested a 32-year-old resident of Kerala at the Chennai Central Railway Station, for attempting to smuggle ganja on an express train, on Friday, June 14, 2024. 

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with the GRP, were involved in routine check of the trains when the Howrah Mail, operated from Brampur to Kozhikode, arrived at the Central station at around 3.45 a.m.

As the police officials were inspecting the train, they found a man with a bag, who was behaving suspiciously. On searching the bag, the police found ganja weighing nearly 20 kilograms. The man was taken to the GRP station. During the investigation, the person was identified as S. Mohammed Kasim of Marakadavu in Mallapuram district, Kerala. He was arrested and produced before a judicial magistrate. 

